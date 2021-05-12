Thursday, May 13

BASEBALL

Unatego at Oneonta 5 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Oxford 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Girls

Schenevus at TBD 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Laurens, Worcester, Schenevus, Richfield Springs at Milford 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Sidney at Oxford 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.

Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

Frankfurt/Schyler at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.

Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Deposit Hancock at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Seton 7 p.m.

