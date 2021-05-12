Thursday, May 13
BASEBALL
Unatego at Oneonta 5 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Girls
Schenevus at TBD 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Laurens, Worcester, Schenevus, Richfield Springs at Milford 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
BASEBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.
Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Frankfurt/Schyler at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.
Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit Hancock at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Seton 7 p.m.
