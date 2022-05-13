Saturday, May 14
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 11 a.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at Laurens/Milford, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Cicero-North Syracuse, Mudville Morabito Tournament, 10:15 a.m.
Laurens, Roxbury at Milford Tournament, 12 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
CVS/SS at Middleburgh, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 15
SOFTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Mudville Morabito Tournament
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at ROC City Final Qualifier, Rochester, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 16
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton, 5 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Susquehanna Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 5:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Laurens at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.
Richfield Springs at OESJ, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
TRACK & FIELD
Center State Conference League Meet at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.
