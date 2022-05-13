Saturday, May 14

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 11 a.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at Laurens/Milford, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Cicero-North Syracuse, Mudville Morabito Tournament, 10:15 a.m.

Laurens, Roxbury at Milford Tournament, 12 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 11 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

CVS/SS at Middleburgh, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 15

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Mudville Morabito Tournament

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at ROC City Final Qualifier, Rochester, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 16

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton, 5 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Susquehanna Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 5:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Laurens at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.

Richfield Springs at OESJ, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

TRACK & FIELD

Center State Conference League Meet at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.

