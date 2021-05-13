Friday, May 14
BASEBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.
Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Frankfurt/Schuyler at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.
Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit Hancock at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Holland-Patent 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Seton 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
BASEBALL
Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney 11 a.m.
Cooperstown at Canastota 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Cooperstown at Waterville 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
Boys Oneonta at Chenango Valley 11 a.m.
