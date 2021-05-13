Friday, May 14

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:45 p.m.

Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

Frankfurt/Schuyler at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Deposit Hancock at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Holland-Patent 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Seton 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

BASEBALL

Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney 11 a.m.

Cooperstown at Canastota 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Cooperstown at Waterville 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

Boys Oneonta at Chenango Valley 11 a.m.

