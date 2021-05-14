Saturday, May 15

BASEBALL

Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney 11 a.m.

Cooperstown at Canastota 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Cooperstown at Waterville 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

Boys

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 11 a.m.

Monday, May 17

BASEBALL

Walton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Saquoit 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Saquoit 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys

Charlotte Valley at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD (at CV-S) 4:45 p.m.

GOLF

Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Oxford 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you