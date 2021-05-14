Saturday, May 15
BASEBALL
Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Sidney 11 a.m.
Cooperstown at Canastota 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Harpursville 11 a.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Cooperstown at Waterville 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
Boys
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 11 a.m.
Monday, May 17
BASEBALL
Walton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Saquoit 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Saquoit 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys
Charlotte Valley at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD (at CV-S) 4:45 p.m.
GOLF
Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Oxford 4 p.m.
