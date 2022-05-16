Tuesday, May 17

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Center State Conference League Meet at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Championships at Edmeston, 3 p.m.

MAC Championships at Sidney, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at AARTC Championships, Bethlehem, Pa.

