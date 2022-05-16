Tuesday, May 17
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Waterville, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Center State Conference League Meet at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Valley League Championships at Edmeston, 3 p.m.
MAC Championships at Sidney, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at AARTC Championships, Bethlehem, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.