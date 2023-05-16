Wednesday, May 17

BASEBALL

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

MAC Championships at Sidney, 4:15 p.m.

STAC Championships at Vestal, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Selinsgrove, Pa., AARTFC Outdoor Championships, 12 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Waverly, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Lansing, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Groton at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Championships at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Selinsgrove, Pa., AARTFC Outdoor Championships, 10 a.m.

