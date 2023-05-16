Wednesday, May 17
BASEBALL
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
MAC Championships at Sidney, 4:15 p.m.
STAC Championships at Vestal, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Selinsgrove, Pa., AARTFC Outdoor Championships, 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Waverly, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Lansing, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Groton at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Valley League Championships at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Selinsgrove, Pa., AARTFC Outdoor Championships, 10 a.m.
