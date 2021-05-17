Tuesdsay, May 18
BASEBALL
Oneonta at Seton 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Seton 5:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oneonta at Norwich 5:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 3:45 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown 4 p.m.
Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Chenango Forks 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Bainbridge 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
BASEBALL
Sidney at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Schnevus at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:45 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schnevus 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Laurens 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Worcester, Schenevus, Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Poland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
