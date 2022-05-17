Wednesday, May 18

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Championships at Edmeston, 3 p.m.

MAC Championships at Sidney, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at AARTC Championships, Bethlehem, Pa.

Thursday, May 19

BASEBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Spencer-Van Etten, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Tioga, Section IV Class First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Gilboa-Conesville, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

