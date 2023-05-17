Thursday, May 18

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Waverly, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Lansing, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Groton at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Championships at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Selinsgrove, Pa., AARTFC Outdoor Championships, 10 a.m.

Friday, May 19

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

