Friday, May 19
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
TRACK & FIELD
Sidney at Johnson City, Need for Speed Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 21
No events scheduled
Monday, May 22
BASEBALL
Dryden at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
OM/WG at Unatego/Franklin, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
TBD at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Afton, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.
