Friday, May 19

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Gilboa, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

TRACK & FIELD

Sidney at Johnson City, Need for Speed Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

No events scheduled

Monday, May 22

BASEBALL

Dryden at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

OM/WG at Unatego/Franklin, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

TBD at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Afton, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

