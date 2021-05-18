Wednesday, May 19
BASEBALL
Sidney at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:45 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Laurens 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Worcester, Schenevus, Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Poland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
BASEBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester 4:3 0p.m.
Milford at Roxbury 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Laurens, Morris, Stamford at Milford 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Cooperstown at Waterville 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Union-Endicott 5:30 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.