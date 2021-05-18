Wednesday, May 19

BASEBALL

Sidney at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:45 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus 4:45 p.m.

Milford at Laurens 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Worcester, Schenevus, Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Poland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

BASEBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester 4:3 0p.m.

Milford at Roxbury 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Laurens, Morris, Stamford at Milford 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cooperstown at Waterville 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Union-Endicott 5:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

