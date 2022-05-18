Thursday, May 19

BASEBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Spencer-Van Etten, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Tioga, Section IV Class First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Gilboa-Conesville, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at AARTC Championships, Bethlehem, Pa.

Friday, May 20

BASEBALL

Greene/Oxford at Norwich, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video