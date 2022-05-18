Thursday, May 19
BASEBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Spencer-Van Etten, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Tioga, Section IV Class First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Gilboa-Conesville, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at AARTC Championships, Bethlehem, Pa.
Friday, May 20
BASEBALL
Greene/Oxford at Norwich, Section IV Class B First Round, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.