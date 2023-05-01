Tuesday, May 2

BASEBALL

Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:15 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:00 p.m.

Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

MAC Relays at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

Mount Markham, Remsen at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOTFBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Relays at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 4 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.

