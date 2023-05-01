Tuesday, May 2
BASEBALL
Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:15 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:00 p.m.
Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
MAC Relays at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Markham, Remsen at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOTFBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Valley League Relays at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 4 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.
