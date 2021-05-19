Thursday, May 20
BASEBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Roxbury 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Laurens, Morris, Stamford at Milford 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Cooperstown at Waterville 3:3 0p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Union-Endicott 5:30 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21
BASEBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta 5:30 p.m.
Morris at Franklin 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Bainbridge-Guilford 5:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:45 p.m.
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.