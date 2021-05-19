Thursday, May 20

BASEBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Roxbury 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oxford at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Afton 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Laurens, Morris, Stamford at Milford 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cooperstown at Waterville 3:3 0p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Union-Endicott 5:30 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21

BASEBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Franklin 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Bainbridge-Guilford 5:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:45 p.m.

Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

