Friday, May 21

BASEBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Franklin 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Bainbridge-Guilford 5:30pm

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:45 p.m.

Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Fort Plain 11 a.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.

TRACK

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 11 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you