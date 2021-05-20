Friday, May 21
BASEBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta 5:30 p.m.
Morris at Franklin 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Bainbridge-Guilford 5:30pm
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:45 p.m.
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
BASEBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Fort Plain 11 a.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.
TRACK
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 11 a.m.
