Saturday, May 22
BASEBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Fort Plain 11 a.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.
TRACK
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 11 a.m.
Monday, May 24
BASEBALL
Walton at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oxford at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Greene 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
BASEBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Laurens, Downsville, Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 pm
LACROSSE
Dryden at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.
