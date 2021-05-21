Saturday, May 22

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Fort Plain 11 a.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks 11 a.m.

TRACK

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 11 a.m.

Monday, May 24

BASEBALL

Walton at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Oxford at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Greene 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Sidney at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

BASEBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Laurens, Downsville, Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD

GOLF

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

Sidney at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 pm

LACROSSE

Dryden at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you