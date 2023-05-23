Wednesday, May 24 BASEBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Union Springs, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Section IV Class C Championships at Newark Valley, 4 p.m.

Section III Championships at Beaver River, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 BASEBALL

Section III Class C Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

Roxbury at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston vs. TBD, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals

