Wednesday, May 24 BASEBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Union Springs, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Section IV Class C Championships at Newark Valley, 4 p.m.
Section III Championships at Beaver River, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 25 BASEBALL
Section III Class C Quarterfinals
SOFTBALL
Roxbury at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston vs. TBD, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals
