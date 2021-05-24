Tuesday, May 25
BASEBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Laurens, Downsville, Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 pm
LACROSSE
Dryden at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
BASEBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.
Morris at Charlotte Valley 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Edmeston at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens 5 p.m.
Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Unatego at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Afton-Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Richfield Springs, Worcester at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Westmoreland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.
