Tuesday, May 25

BASEBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Laurens, Downsville, Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD

GOLF

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

Sidney at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 pm

LACROSSE

Dryden at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.

Morris at Charlotte Valley 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Edmeston at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens 5 p.m.

Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Unatego at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Afton-Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Richfield Springs, Worcester at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Westmoreland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.

