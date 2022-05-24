Wednesday, May 25
BASEBALL
Greene/Oxford at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Lansing, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Afton at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
SOFTBALL
Pulaski at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
Spencer-Van-Etten at Greene, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Roxbury, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
