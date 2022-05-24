Wednesday, May 25

BASEBALL

Greene/Oxford at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Lansing, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Afton at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

SOFTBALL

Pulaski at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Spencer-Van-Etten at Greene, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Roxbury, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

