Thursday, May 25
BASEBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Roxbury at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships
Friday, May 26
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford vs. OM/WG, at Watkins Glen, Section IV Class C Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Deposit-Hancock, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships
