Thursday, May 25

BASEBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Roxbury at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Thousand Islands at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships

Friday, May 26

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford vs. OM/WG, at Watkins Glen, Section IV Class C Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Deposit-Hancock, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships

Tags

Trending Video