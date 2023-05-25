Friday, May 26 BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford vs. OM/WG, at Watkins Glen, Section IV Class C Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Deposit-Hancock, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships

Saturday, May 27

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Sandy Creek, Section III Class C Semifinals

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Sunday, May 28

No events scheduled

Monday, May 29

No events scheduled

