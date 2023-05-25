Friday, May 26 BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford vs. OM/WG, at Watkins Glen, Section IV Class C Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Deposit-Hancock, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships
Saturday, May 27
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Sandy Creek, Section III Class C Semifinals
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, NCAA Division III Championships
Sunday, May 28
No events scheduled
Monday, May 29
No events scheduled
