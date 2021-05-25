Wednesday, May 26

BASEBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.

Morris at Charlotte Valley 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Edmeston at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens 5 p.m.

Unatego at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Unatego at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

Afton-Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Richfield Springs, Worcester at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Westmoreland at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Holland Patent 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

BASEBALL

Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Sidney 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.

