Thursday, May 26

SOFTBALL

Pulaski at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Spencer-Van-Etten at Greene, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27

BASEBALL

Oneonta vs. Waverly, at Mirabito Stadium, Binghamton, Section IV Class B Championship, 4 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock vs. Afton, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.

