Friday, May 27
BASEBALL
Oneonta vs. Waverly, at Mirabito Stadium, Binghamton, Section IV Class B Championship, 1 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock vs. Afton, at Sidney, Section IV Class D Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
SOFTBALL
Greene vs. Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C Championship, at BAGSAI, 11 a.m.
Roxbury vs. Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Championship, at BAGSAI, 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 29
No events scheduled
Monday, May 30
No events scheduled
