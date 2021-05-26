Thursday, May 27

BASEBALL

Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Delhi at Sidney 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

BASEBALL

Unatego at Harpursville 11 a.m.

Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Bainbridge-Guilford 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.

Saquoit Valley at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Girls and Boys

Delhi vs TBD

Sidney at Norwich 4 p.m.

Girls

Cooperstown at Norwich 4 p.m.

Boys

Oneonta at Norwich 4 p.m.

GOLF

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Sidney 11 a.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

