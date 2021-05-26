Thursday, May 27
BASEBALL
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Maine-Endwell 5:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Delhi at Sidney 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Windsor 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28
BASEBALL
Unatego at Harpursville 11 a.m.
Cooperstown at Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Bainbridge-Guilford 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Saquoit Valley at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Girls and Boys
Delhi vs TBD
Sidney at Norwich 4 p.m.
Girls
Cooperstown at Norwich 4 p.m.
Boys
Oneonta at Norwich 4 p.m.
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Sidney 11 a.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.