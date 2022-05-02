Tuesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Franklin at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Laurens, 4:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Relays at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Poland, 4:30 p.m.

MAC Relays at UV/GMU, 4:15 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, First Round

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 2/4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Center State Conference Tournament at Utica, 12:30 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 4 p.m.

