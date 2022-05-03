Wednesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Center State Conference Tournament at Utica, 12:30 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

BASEBALL

Walton at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

CVS/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa-Conesville, 3:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. New Paltz, at Geneseo, SUNYAC Tournament, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at IHSA Nationals, Harrisburg, Pa.

