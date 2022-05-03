Wednesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Center State Conference Tournament at Utica, 12:30 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Semifinals, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
BASEBALL
Walton at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
CVS/SS at Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa-Conesville, 3:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. New Paltz, at Geneseo, SUNYAC Tournament, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at IHSA Nationals, Harrisburg, Pa.
