Friday, May 6

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Franklin, 5 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Bainbridge-Guilford, Oxford, Sidney, UV/GMU, Morris/Edmeston at Norwich, REK Invitational, 4 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Deposit-Hancock, Oneonta, Unatego, Walton at Windsor, Gerry O’Donnell Invitational, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at IHSA Nationals, Harrisburg, Pa.

Saturday, May 7

BASEBALL

Walton, Worcester, South Kortright, Morris/Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton, Worcester, South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.

Oneonta at Cooperstown, 3 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

CVS/SS, Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, Don Howard Invitational, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 8

No events scheduled

Monday, May 9

BASEBALL

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Afton at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Delhi at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

