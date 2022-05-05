Friday, May 6
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Franklin, 5 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Bainbridge-Guilford, Oxford, Sidney, UV/GMU, Morris/Edmeston at Norwich, REK Invitational, 4 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Deposit-Hancock, Oneonta, Unatego, Walton at Windsor, Gerry O’Donnell Invitational, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at IHSA Nationals, Harrisburg, Pa.
Saturday, May 7
BASEBALL
Walton, Worcester, South Kortright, Morris/Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton, Worcester, South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.
Oneonta at Cooperstown, 3 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
CVS/SS, Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, Don Howard Invitational, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 8
No events scheduled
Monday, May 9
BASEBALL
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Afton at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Delhi at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
