Saturday, May 7
BASEBALL
Walton, Worcester, South Kortright, Morris/Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Walton, Worcester, South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.
Oneonta at Cooperstown, 3 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
CVS/SS, Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, Don Howard Invitational, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 11 a.m.
Sunday, May 8
No events scheduled
Monday, May 9
BASEBALL
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Afton at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Delhi at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
BASEBALL
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
MAC Tournament
TRACK & FIELD
Morrisville-Eaton, Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
