Saturday, May 7

BASEBALL

Walton, Worcester, South Kortright, Morris/Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Walton, Worcester, South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, Calhoun Classic, 10 a.m.

Oneonta at Cooperstown, 3 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

CVS/SS, Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, Don Howard Invitational, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, Empire 8 Tournament, 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 8

No events scheduled

Monday, May 9

BASEBALL

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Afton at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Delhi at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 4 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

BASEBALL

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

MAC Tournament

TRACK & FIELD

Morrisville-Eaton, Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

