Friday, May 7
BASEBALL
Sidney at Harpersville 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mt Upton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge at Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Deposit Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta vs. Owego Apalachin 5 p.m.
Richfield Springs vs. Notre Dame Utica 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Harpersville 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Cherry Valley Springfield-Sharon Springs 4:45 p.m.
Milford vs. Franklin 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mt Upton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge at Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Deposit Hancock 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus vs. Worcester 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Sidney at Norwich 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Boys
Cooperstown vs Poland 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Boys
Oneonta vs Dryden 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
BASEBALL
Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.
