Friday, May 7

BASEBALL

Sidney at Harpersville 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mt Upton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge at Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Deposit Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta vs. Owego Apalachin 5 p.m.

Richfield Springs vs. Notre Dame Utica 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Harpersville 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Cherry Valley Springfield-Sharon Springs 4:45 p.m.

Milford vs. Franklin 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/Gilberstville-Mt Upton at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge at Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Deposit Hancock 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus vs. Worcester 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Sidney at Norwich 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Boys

Cooperstown vs Poland 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Boys

Oneonta vs Dryden 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

BASEBALL

Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.

