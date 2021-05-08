Saturday, May 8
BASEBALL
Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.
Monday, May 10
BASEBALL
Unatego at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Sidney vs. Greene 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs vs. Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Morris vs. Edmeston 4:3 0p.m.
Milford vs. Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU vs. Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Afton vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Sidney vs. Greene 4:3 0p.m.
CVS/SS at Franklin 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester 4:45 p.m.
Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU vs. Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.
Afton vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Cooperstown vs. Mount Markham 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown vs. Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
