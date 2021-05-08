Saturday, May 8

BASEBALL

Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Cooperstown 11 a.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield 11 a.m.

Monday, May 10

BASEBALL

Unatego at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Sidney vs. Greene 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs vs. Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Morris vs. Edmeston 4:3 0p.m.

Milford vs. Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU vs. Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Afton vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Sidney vs. Greene 4:3 0p.m.

CVS/SS at Franklin 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester 4:45 p.m.

Morris at Milford 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU vs. Delaware Academy 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer 4:30 p.m.

Afton vs. Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cooperstown vs. Mount Markham 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown vs. Saquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

