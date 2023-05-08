Tuesday, May 9 BASEBALL
Roxbury at Margaretville, 4:00 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Margaretville at Roxbury, 4:00 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
TENNIS
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10 BASEBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
SOFTBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus/Worcester, South Kortright, UV/G-MU, Unatego at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
