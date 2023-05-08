Tuesday, May 9 BASEBALL

Roxbury at Margaretville, 4:00 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Margaretville at Roxbury, 4:00 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10 BASEBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

SOFTBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus/Worcester, South Kortright, UV/G-MU, Unatego at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

