Tuesday, Nov. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown vs. Waterville, at Vernon Verona Sherrill, 5 p.m., Section III Class C Championship
VOLLEYBALL
TBD at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Spencer-Van Etten at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
TBD at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
TBD at Oxford, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals
MEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Russell Sage, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
MEN'S SOCCER
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, 4 p.m.
