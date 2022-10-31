Tuesday, Nov. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown vs. Waterville, at Vernon Verona Sherrill, 5 p.m., Section III Class C Championship

VOLLEYBALL

TBD at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Spencer-Van Etten at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

TBD at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

TBD at Oxford, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Quarterfinals

MEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Russell Sage, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

MEN'S SOCCER

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, 4 p.m.

