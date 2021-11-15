Tuesday, Nov. 16
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 7 p.m.
SUNY Cortland at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Williams, 7 p.m.
Vassar at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
No events scheduled
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: November 15, 2021 @ 9:59 pm
ONEONTA - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Reid Elliott, 86, announces his passing on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Bob passed away at the Seigenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care in New Hartford. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.…
