Tuesday, Nov. 15 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Mount Saint Mary, 7 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Skidmore at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
No events scheduled
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable..
Periods of snow in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 2:01 am
