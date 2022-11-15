Wednesday, Nov. 16
No events scheduled
Thursday, Nov. 17 MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Keystone, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Rain and snow this evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Rain and snow this evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 11:30 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.