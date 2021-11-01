Tuesday, Nov. 2

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown vs. Fabius-Pompey, at VVS, Section III Class C Championship, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Newark Valley at Oneonta, Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

TBD at Unadilla Valley, Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Utica at Hartwick, Empire 8 Semifinals, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Utica at Hartwick, Empire 8 First Round, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, SUNYAC Semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

