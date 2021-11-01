Tuesday, Nov. 2
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown vs. Fabius-Pompey, at VVS, Section III Class C Championship, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Newark Valley at Oneonta, Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
TBD at Unadilla Valley, Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Utica at Hartwick, Empire 8 Semifinals, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Utica at Hartwick, Empire 8 First Round, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, SUNYAC Semifinals, 1:30 p.m.
