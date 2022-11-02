Thursday, Nov. 3

VOLLEYBALL

Trumansburg at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals

Deposit-Hancock at Tioga, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

Unadilla Valley vs. Oxford, at Tioga, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

CROSS COUNTRY

Sectionals/State Qualifiers at Chenango Valley

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hartwick at Medaille, 6 p.m., Empire 8 Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Empire 8 Semifinals

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Harwtick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

