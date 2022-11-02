Thursday, Nov. 3
VOLLEYBALL
Trumansburg at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Semifinals
Deposit-Hancock at Tioga, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
Unadilla Valley vs. Oxford, at Tioga, 4:30 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
CROSS COUNTRY
Sectionals/State Qualifiers at Chenango Valley
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick at Medaille, 6 p.m., Empire 8 Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 4
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Empire 8 Semifinals
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Harwtick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
