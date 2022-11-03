Datebook

Friday, Nov. 4

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Empire 8 Semifinals

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Harwtick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 FOOTBALL

Delhi vs. Walton, at Johnson City, 7 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals

Unatego/Franklin vs. Groton, at Binghamton, 12 p.m., Section IV 8-Man Semifinals

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4 p.m., Class C State Regionals

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus vs. Cincinnatus, at Norwich, 4 p.m., Class D State Regionals

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Tournament

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m., SUNYAC Championship

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Tournament

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hartwick at Rochester, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 VOLLEYBALL Section IV Class D Championship COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Lycoming Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta vs. RPI, College of Saint Rose, at Troy, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championship

Monday, Nov. 7

No events scheduled

Tags

Trending Video