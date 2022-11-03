Datebook
Friday, Nov. 4
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Empire 8 Semifinals
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Harwtick at Utica, Empire 8 Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5 FOOTBALL
Delhi vs. Walton, at Johnson City, 7 p.m., Section IV Class D Semifinals
Unatego/Franklin vs. Groton, at Binghamton, 12 p.m., Section IV 8-Man Semifinals
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown vs. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4 p.m., Class C State Regionals
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus vs. Cincinnatus, at Norwich, 4 p.m., Class D State Regionals
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Tournament
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m., SUNYAC Championship
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick at Rochester, Empire 8 Tournament
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hartwick at Rochester, 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 VOLLEYBALL Section IV Class D Championship COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Lycoming Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta vs. RPI, College of Saint Rose, at Troy, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championship
Monday, Nov. 7
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.