Saturday, Oct. 1
FOOTBALL
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown/Milford, 2 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.
Waverly at Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
SVEC at Afton/Harpursville, 1 p.m.
Cooperstown, South Kortright at Chic Walshe Tournament
CVS/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4 p.m.
Poland at Richfield Springs, 11 a.m.
Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 10 a.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Laurens, 2 p.m.
Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 1:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Saratoga Catholic, 11 a.m.
Unatego vs. Greenville, at Kyle Sharpe Tournament, Schoharie, 11 a.m.
South Kortright, Charlotte Valley at Chic Walshe Tournament
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville at Rochester
Oneonta at Whitesboro Invitational, 9 a.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Division III Northeast Regionals, Madison, NJ
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Mike Woods Invitational, Geneseo, 11 a.m.
Hartwick at Cazenovia, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 12 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Clarkson, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 3 p.m.
Medaille at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hartwick at Utica, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Division III Northeast Regionals, Madison, NJ
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Greene at Unatego, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.
Laurens at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Jack Gariepy Invitational, Delhi, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Delhi Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 7 p.m.
