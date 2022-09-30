Saturday, Oct. 1

FOOTBALL

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown/Milford, 2 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.

Waverly at Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

SVEC at Afton/Harpursville, 1 p.m.

Cooperstown, South Kortright at Chic Walshe Tournament

CVS/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4 p.m.

Poland at Richfield Springs, 11 a.m.

Sidney at Walton/Downsville, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 10 a.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Laurens, 2 p.m.

Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 1:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Saratoga Catholic, 11 a.m.

Unatego vs. Greenville, at Kyle Sharpe Tournament, Schoharie, 11 a.m.

South Kortright, Charlotte Valley at Chic Walshe Tournament

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville at Rochester

Oneonta at Whitesboro Invitational, 9 a.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Division III Northeast Regionals, Madison, NJ

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Mike Woods Invitational, Geneseo, 11 a.m.

Hartwick at Cazenovia, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 12 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Clarkson, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 3 p.m.

Medaille at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hartwick at Utica, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Division III Northeast Regionals, Madison, NJ

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Greene at Unatego, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 5 p.m.

Laurens at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unatego at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Jack Gariepy Invitational, Delhi, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Delhi Bronco Weekday 5K, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Morrisville, 7 p.m.

