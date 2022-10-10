Tuesday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin/Unatego at Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.
Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Afton/Harpursville, Sidney, Unatego at Bill McCann Relays, Deposit, 4:30 p.m.
STAC East Division Championship at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
BOYS SOCCER
UV/GMU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Milford at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
