Tuesday, Oct. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego at Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens/Milford, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.

Utica Academy of Science at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Afton/Harpursville, Sidney, Unatego at Bill McCann Relays, Deposit, 4:30 p.m.

STAC East Division Championship at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

BOYS SOCCER

UV/GMU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.

