Tuesday, Oct. 12
BOYS SOCCER
Jefferson/Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 4:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Deposit Invitational at Masonville
East Division Championships
Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Schoharie at Unatego, 5:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Westmoreland
GOLF
South Kortright vs. Jefferson
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick at Elmira, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Elmira at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
