Tuesday, Oct. 12

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson/Stamford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 4:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newark Valley at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 5 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Delhi at Unatego, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Deposit Invitational at Masonville

East Division Championships

Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

GIRLS SOCCER

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Schoharie at Unatego, 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Westmoreland

GOLF

South Kortright vs. Jefferson

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hartwick at Elmira, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Elmira at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

