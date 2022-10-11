Wednesday, Oct. 12

BOYS SOCCER

UV/GMU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

BOYS SOCCER

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Margaretville vs. Walton/Downsville, at Delhi, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:15 p.m.

