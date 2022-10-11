Wednesday, Oct. 12
BOYS SOCCER
UV/GMU at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Milford at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Margaretville vs. Walton/Downsville, at Delhi, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:15 p.m.
