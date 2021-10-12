Wednesday, Oct. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 7:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin/Unatego, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Oneonta at Corning, 6 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Schoharie at Unatego, 5:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Westmoreland
GOLF
South Kortright vs. Jefferson
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick at Elmira, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Elmira at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
FOOTBALL
Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford at Delhi, 6:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.
