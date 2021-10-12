Wednesday, Oct. 13

BOYS SOCCER

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 7:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin/Unatego, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oneonta at Corning, 6 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Schoharie at Unatego, 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Westmoreland

GOLF

South Kortright vs. Jefferson

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Hartwick at Elmira, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Elmira at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Utica at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

FOOTBALL

Greene at Unatego, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oxford at Delhi, 6:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.

