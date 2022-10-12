Thursday, Oct. 13

FOOTBALL

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CVS/SS at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Margaretville vs. Walton/Downsville, at Delhi, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

FOOTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Trumansburg at Unatego, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Poland, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 6 p.m.

