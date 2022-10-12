Thursday, Oct. 13
FOOTBALL
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CVS/SS at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Margaretville vs. Walton/Downsville, at Delhi, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 5 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adirondack at Cooperstown/Milford, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
FOOTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Trumansburg at Unatego, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Poland, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 6 p.m.
