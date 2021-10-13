Thursday, Oct. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oxford at Delhi, 6:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

FOOTBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Harpursville/Afton at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Empire 8 Tournament at St. John Fisher College, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you