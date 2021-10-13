Thursday, Oct. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oxford at Delhi, 6:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
FOOTBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Harpursville/Afton at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Empire 8 Tournament at St. John Fisher College, 2 p.m.
