Saturday, Oct. 16
FOOTBALL
Newark Valley at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin/Unatego vs. Milford/Laurens, at Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus vs. Franklin, at Oneonta, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 12:45 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marathon Invitational
Burnt Hills Invitational
Section I Coaches Invitational
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Hartwick Relays, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Connecticut College Invitational, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Alfred, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Medaille, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Empire 8 Tournament at Houghton, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cortland at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
No events scheduled
Monday, Oct. 18
VOLLEYBALL
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m., Class C First Round
Union Spring at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Newark Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round
Hunter-Tannersville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Edmeston at Milford/Laurens, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round
GIRLS SWIMMING
Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Whitney Point Invitational
MEN'S SOCCER
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
