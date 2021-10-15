Saturday, Oct. 16

FOOTBALL

Newark Valley at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego vs. Milford/Laurens, at Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus vs. Franklin, at Oneonta, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 12:45 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon Invitational

Burnt Hills Invitational

Section I Coaches Invitational

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Hartwick Relays, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Connecticut College Invitational, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Alfred, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Cortland, 1 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Medaille, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Geneseo, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Empire 8 Tournament at Houghton, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cortland at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

No events scheduled

Monday, Oct. 18

VOLLEYBALL

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m., Class C First Round

Union Spring at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Newark Valley at Franklin/Unatego, 3:30 p.m., Class C First Round

Hunter-Tannersville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Edmeston at Milford/Laurens, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Class D First Round

GIRLS SWIMMING

Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Whitney Point Invitational

MEN'S SOCCER

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.

