Tuesday, Oct. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Roxbury at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Charlotte Valley at Oxford, 5 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Margaretville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Sharon Springs at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
South Kortright at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Franklin at Milford, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Laurens at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Jordan-Elbridge at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C First Round
VOLLEYBALL
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Delhi, Sidney at Whitney Point Invitational, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
New Paltz at Hartwick, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin/Unatego at Greene, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round
UV/GMU at Newfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round
Gilboa-Conesville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Odessa-Montour at Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore, 4 p.m.
