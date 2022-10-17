Tuesday, Oct. 18

GIRLS SOCCER

Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Roxbury at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Charlotte Valley at Oxford, 5 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Margaretville at Marathon, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Sharon Springs at Odessa-Montour, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

South Kortright at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Franklin at Milford, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Laurens at Schenevus, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Jordan-Elbridge at Cooperstown, 3 p.m., Section III Class C First Round

VOLLEYBALL

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Walton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Delhi, Sidney at Whitney Point Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

New Paltz at Hartwick, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego at Greene, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round

UV/GMU at Newfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round

Gilboa-Conesville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Odessa-Montour at Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore, 4 p.m.

