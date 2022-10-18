Wednesday, Oct. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin/Unatego at Greene, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round
UV/GMU at Newfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round
Gilboa-Conesville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Odessa-Montour at Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
GIRLS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Watertown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
Walton at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals
