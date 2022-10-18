Wednesday, Oct. 19

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego at Greene, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round

UV/GMU at Newfield, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C First Round

Gilboa-Conesville at Worcester, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Odessa-Montour at Edmeston, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class D First Round

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

GIRLS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Watertown, Section III Class C Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

Walton at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m., Section IV Class C Quarterfinals

