Saturday, Oct. 2
FOOTBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.
Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.
Harpursville/Afton at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
New York Mills at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin/Unatego at Norwich, 4 p.m.
Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie
Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie
Franklin at Norwich, 2 p.m.
Milford at Laurens, 2 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 3 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta, ITA Championships at Hobart College, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SUNY Oneonta at Mike Woods Invitational
Hartwick at Cazenovia Invitational
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Vassar at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Alfred at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Alfred at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Houghton at Hartwick, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Alfred at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Utica at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta, ITA Championships at Hobart College, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Delhi at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unatego at Susquehanna Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Worcester
GOLF
Norwich at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester
Sharon Springs at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright
Hunter-Tannersville at Jefferson/Stamford
GIRLS SOCCER
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 5 p.m.
Milford at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury
Stamford at Downsville
GIRLS SWIMMING
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.
