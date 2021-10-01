Saturday, Oct. 2

FOOTBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 1:30 p.m.

Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m.

Harpursville/Afton at Walton, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mills at Cooperstown, 2 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin/Unatego at Norwich, 4 p.m.

Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie

Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kyle Sharpe Tournament at Schoharie

Franklin at Norwich, 2 p.m.

Milford at Laurens, 2 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 3 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta, ITA Championships at Hobart College, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SUNY Oneonta at Mike Woods Invitational

Hartwick at Cazenovia Invitational

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Vassar at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Alfred at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 1 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Alfred at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Houghton at Hartwick, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Alfred at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utica at Hartwick, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta, ITA Championships at Hobart College, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Delhi at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at UV/GMU, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego at Susquehanna Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Worcester

GOLF

Norwich at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester

Sharon Springs at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright

Hunter-Tannersville at Jefferson/Stamford

GIRLS SOCCER

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield

Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 5 p.m.

Milford at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury

Stamford at Downsville

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Delhi at Hartwick, 6 p.m.

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you